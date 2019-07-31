Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Home
Randy R. Dunbeck Sr. Notice
Dunbeck Sr., Randy R. Passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 64. Loving husband for 44 years of Marie (nee Kaczynski) Dunbeck. Beloved father of Randy R. Dunbeck Jr, Jeremy (Katherine) Dunbeck, Amanda (Nick) Greif, Kenneth (Christine) Dunbeck. Cherished grandpa of Eve Rogers, Owen Dunbeck, Zachary Greif, Andrew Greif, and Alice Dunbeck. Further survived by many brothers and sisters-in law, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home THURSDAY, August 1, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Services at 7:00 PM. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Randy was an United States Army veteran. He also was a retiree of the Milwaukee County Transit System after 35 years of service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
