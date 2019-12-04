|
Sister Raphaela Munch, SSSF
Milwaukee - December 3rd, 2019. Age 82. Dear sister of Herbert (Erika) Munch. Further survived her nephew Raphael Munch, friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 54 years.
Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Friday December 13th, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019