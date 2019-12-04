Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 So. Layton Blvd
Milwaukee, WI
Wake
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Sister Raphaela Munch SSSF

Sister Raphaela Munch SSSF Notice
Sister Raphaela Munch, SSSF

Milwaukee - December 3rd, 2019. Age 82. Dear sister of Herbert (Erika) Munch. Further survived her nephew Raphael Munch, friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 54 years.

Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Friday December 13th, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
