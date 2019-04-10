|
Sada, Raul A. Found peace on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 56. Loving dad of Saida (Bonifacio) Hilaria-Anaya, Raul Sada Jr., Karitza Sada, Kristian Sada. Cherished grandpa Maria, Jhoan, Luis, Jose, Julia, Taleeya, Raul Sada III, Valentinah, Alexsandra, Kevin Jr., Giovanniel, and Xavier. Cherished great-grandpa of Daisy. Brother of Rosa Sada and Margarita Frausto. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home FRIDAY, April 12, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Services at 7:00PM. Raul loved to fish, listen to music, and do woodworking projects. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019