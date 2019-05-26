Services
More Obituaries for Ray Byrne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Byrne

Ray Byrne Notice
Byrne, Ray BYRNE, RAY, 92 New Berlin on 5/7. Preceded by wife, Rose Ann, 2 brothers & 1 sister. Survived by 1 sister, Gen. Children Ed (Gerri) Paul (Carol) & daughter. Grandkids Annette (JR), Stephen (Bri) & Kurt. Great-grandkids Justin & Camille. Also close friend Diane Burmester. Active in Holy Apostles Parish, Prospect Lions Club & VFW Post# 5716. Twenty-six year exemplary career as an FBI supervisory Special Agent. Funeral Mass at H.A.Church on Mon. 6/3 @ 12N with visitation there just prior. Interment TBD at VA Cemetery in Twin Cities, MN. Arr. through Informed Choice (see website) Memorials preferred to Lions & VFW.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
