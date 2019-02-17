|
|
Schultz, Rayleen E. (Nee Weiner) Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019, age 81. Wife of Kenneth Schultz. Mother of Kim Gawel and Rev. Kevin (Miriam) Schultz. Grandmother of Nicole (Joshua) McNeill, Leah Gawel, Rev. Caleb (Johanna) Schultz, and Tabitha Schultz. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8605 W. Forest Home Ave, followed by the funeral service at 6:00 PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. Rayleen was a former employee of Aurora Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Vine Lutheran Church, Coeur D Alene, ID, or Cross of Life Lutheran Church, Mississauga, Ontario appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019