Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
8605 W. Forest Home Ave.
Greenfield, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
8605 W. Forest Home Ave.
Greenfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rayleen Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rayleen E. Schultz


1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Rayleen E. Schultz Notice
Schultz, Rayleen E. (Nee Weiner) Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019, age 81. Wife of Kenneth Schultz. Mother of Kim Gawel and Rev. Kevin (Miriam) Schultz. Grandmother of Nicole (Joshua) McNeill, Leah Gawel, Rev. Caleb (Johanna) Schultz, and Tabitha Schultz. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8605 W. Forest Home Ave, followed by the funeral service at 6:00 PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. Rayleen was a former employee of Aurora Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Vine Lutheran Church, Coeur D Alene, ID, or Cross of Life Lutheran Church, Mississauga, Ontario appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now