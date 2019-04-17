|
Bresette, Raymond A Found peace on Sunday April 14, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Ann. Dear father of Debbie (Tom) Sadowski, Robert (Tammy) and Donna (Rudy Torres). Proud Grandfather of Danielle, Raymond, Alyssa, Jessica (Jon), Katelyn, Jordan, Kendra, and Josephine. Great grandfather of Rylen, Annalia, Aiden, Laraena, Lincoln, Julianna, Luca, and Mariana. Further survived by his siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Our hearts are heavy because we lost a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a great friend. We will forever cherish our memories and remember him for the loving, kind and selfless man he was. We will all miss him deeply. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday April 23 at the Congregation of the Great Spirit (1000 W. Lapham Blvd.) with Gathering beginning at 5pm and Services at 7pm. Private Interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019