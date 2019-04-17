Services
Witkowiak Funeral Home
529 West Historic Mitchell Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
(414) 645-2467
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Bresette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond A. Bresette

Notice Condolences Flowers

Raymond A. Bresette Notice
Bresette, Raymond A Found peace on Sunday April 14, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Ann. Dear father of Debbie (Tom) Sadowski, Robert (Tammy) and Donna (Rudy Torres). Proud Grandfather of Danielle, Raymond, Alyssa, Jessica (Jon), Katelyn, Jordan, Kendra, and Josephine. Great grandfather of Rylen, Annalia, Aiden, Laraena, Lincoln, Julianna, Luca, and Mariana. Further survived by his siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Our hearts are heavy because we lost a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a great friend. We will forever cherish our memories and remember him for the loving, kind and selfless man he was. We will all miss him deeply. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday April 23 at the Congregation of the Great Spirit (1000 W. Lapham Blvd.) with Gathering beginning at 5pm and Services at 7pm. Private Interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now