Raymond A. Dahlke
passed away on February 24, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Charlene. Loving father of Steven (Heather), Troy, and Christa (Paul) Thompson. Proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Brother of Steven and Patty. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Raymond was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served with the Marines.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Forest Hill Memorial Park from 2:00-3:30. Memorial service on Monday at Forest Hill Memorial Park at 3:30.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020