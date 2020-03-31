Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Raymond A. Hackl


1930 - 2020
Raymond A. Hackl

Born May 22, 1930, found eternal peace on March 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph J. and Mary M. Hackl and his brother Joseph G. Hackl. Survived by his sister Mary I. Hackl, nephew J. Kenneth Hackl, niece Erika Totzke, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Raymond's life will be scheduled at a later date. A special thanks to the staff at Horizon Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to veteran's organizations are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
