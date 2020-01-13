|
Raymond A. Schmid "Ray"
New Berlin - Died peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family. He was called Home to the Lord on January 10, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved best friend of Marlene Hochschild. Loving father of Kim (Brion) Bartkowiak and Rhonda (Michael) Giesfeldt. Proud grandfather of Chad (Lani), Kevin (Rachel), Nicole (Ian), Erika (Richard) and Kyle. Dear great-grandfather of Kallee, Alex, Ava, Erik and Ella. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, at BLESSED SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 15250 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin, from 10-11:45 AM followed by the funeral service at 12 PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020