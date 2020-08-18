Raymond C. MechaWest Allis - Died on August 15, 2020 at the age of 96. Born in Milwaukee on May 10, 1924. Cherished husband of Stella C. Mecha for 68 years. Loving Father of Denise Mecha (fiancé Oliver Von Stockhausen) and Joan (Darrel) Pagel; proud grandfather of Alexandra Pagel. Brother-in-law to Mary Ann (the late Albert) Mecha. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Helen Mecha, sister, Irene Tatera (Frank), and his brothers: Albert Mecha, Gilbert (Shirley) Mecha and Richard Mecha.Ray attended St Gerard's Grade School and Boy's Tech. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Navy in WWII from 1942-1946 in the Pacific as an electrician on the USS Bogue and USS Core. Activated from the Naval Reserves during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1952, Ray served on the Flagship for the US Admiral of NATO Naval forces on the USS Adirondack. A true patriot, Ray served more than eight years in the Navy and was an active member of American Legion Post 427. Ray worked for AT&T (Ma Bell) for many years, where he advanced from a lineman to a supervisory position in equipment engineering. Ray was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish for many years. Ray was involved in the Holy Name as member, Treasurer, and President. He was a communion distributor, lector, usher, and worked at Bingo and the many Festivals. In later years, he joined St Rita's Parish in West Allis. Ray was also a member of Knights of Columbus and the Ameritech Pioneers Volunteer Group. Ray and Stell were active in The Pioneers, Moose Lodge, and sang with the choir at Our Lady Queen of Peace and performed with the Wilsonnaires. Ray loved God and family foremost. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the outdoors, especially Door County.Visitation at St. Rita's Church, 2318 S 61st St, Saturday, August 22, 10-10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am with military ceremony to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.