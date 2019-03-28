|
|
Ausloos, Raymond D. Passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Wald Burton and is survived by his children, Sharon (James) Urban, David (Kathy) Ausloos, Barbara Ausloos, his step-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at 11 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019