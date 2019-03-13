Services
Sparr, Raymond D. Ray's 84 year earthly journey ended on March 6 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. It started January 30, 1935 on a farm on Moonshine Hill Road in Middle Inlet, WI. Beloved husband, most wonderful dad, best grandpa and greatest papa is survived by his wife of 63 years Doreen (Nee Reichl); children: Cheryl (the late Gordon) Malkowski, Cindy (Tim) Roth, Russ (Shannon) and Randy (Barb); grandchildren: Melissa (Kevin) Doornek, Lindsay (Craig) Little, Stephanie (Joe) Orvis and Alex Sparr (Maegan Richard), and great grandchildren Lucas, Oren and Cecelia. Further survived by brothers Kenneth and David, many other family and friends. Preceded in death by brother Harold "Bud". Ray will be remembered for his sense of humor, strong work ethic, the skill to build or fix anything, and his undying love for his family. He will be greatly missed. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
