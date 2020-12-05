Raymond E. SchmidtNew Berlin - Born to Eternal Life December 2, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Mary Schmidt, brothers George (the late Donna) Schmidt and Eugene Schmidt and his sister Marilyn (John) Craig. Loving brother of Robert (Kathy) Schmidt, Ruth Wasmer, Phyllis (Joe) Baillargeon and Margaret (Wayne) Soczka. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Veteran of the United States Air Force. Member of the Teamsters Union. Private services were held. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Childrens Hospital appreciated.