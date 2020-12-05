1/
Raymond E. Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond E. Schmidt

New Berlin - Born to Eternal Life December 2, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Mary Schmidt, brothers George (the late Donna) Schmidt and Eugene Schmidt and his sister Marilyn (John) Craig. Loving brother of Robert (Kathy) Schmidt, Ruth Wasmer, Phyllis (Joe) Baillargeon and Margaret (Wayne) Soczka. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Veteran of the United States Air Force. Member of the Teamsters Union. Private services were held. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Childrens Hospital appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved