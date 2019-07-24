|
|
Strehlow, Raymond F. "Duke" Long-time resident of Wauwatosa and Scottsdale, AZ. Passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 . Age 88. Beloved husband for 65 years of Eleanor (nee Reinhardt). Dear father of Susan (Ronald) Hoff and Steven (Julie) Strehlow. Loving grandfather of Laura Hoff, Christopher (Katie) Hoff, Kevin (Stephanie) Strehlow, Scott and Jeffrey Strehlow; and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Jean (Jerry) Whalen and Joan Baldwin. Special thanks to his staff at Froedtert Hospital and Luther Manor for their compassion and care. Private services. Ray was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War, graduated from Carroll College and was a long-time member of Bluemound Golf and Country Club.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019