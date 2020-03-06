|
Born to eternal life and joined his beloved wife Patricia (Nee Kaczmarek) on March 2, 2020 at the age of 83.
Loving Father of Lynn (Ken) Schreibman, Glen (Lita Aird) Guttmann, Ruth (John) Frame, Juli (Bill) Sobon, and Tedd (Alison) Guttmann. Loving Grandpa of Michelle Harlow, Henry Aird, Nicholas (Jessica) Sobon, Raymond Guttmann, Martin Schreibman, Caitlin Frame, Paige Guttmann, Megan Guttmann, and Cara Frame. Loving Great Grandfather of Destiny, Alex, and Samantha Rubenking and Samara and Malakai Jones. Further survived by brothers James (Joan) Guttmann, sisters Eleanor Ryan and Margaret (Gene) Cook, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Guttmann and Regina Fagan, and sister, Barbara Guttmann.
Memorial gathering at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette Ave. South Milwaukee, on Monday, March 16, 11 AM - 12:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. Private inurnment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020