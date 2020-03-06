Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Raymond G. Pahle


1928 - 2020
Raymond G. Pahle Notice
Raymond G. Pahle, DVM

Dr. Raymond G. Pahle passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord Jesus Christ on March 4th, 2020, at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph, first wife Ethel and daughter Susan. He is survived by his loving second wife of over 41 years Clarice (nee Dalrymple), sons (Joe, Gregg), daughters (Barb, Jane, Nancy, Lynn) and their spouses, 13 grandchildren and their spouses, and 3 great grandchildren.

Ray was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 27, 1928 to Raymond and Dorothy Pahle. Ray had two brothers, William and Joseph. An Army veteran, Ray was part of the Allied occupation force in Japan after WWII. After returning from service, he graduated from Iowa State University in veterinary medicine. Ray worked in a clinic in Iowa for two years before moving his family back to Wisconsin to establish his own practice. In West Allis, Ray built the Pahle Small Animal Clinic, where he practiced the medicine he loved for over 40 years. Ray tended to the business side of the practice as well as the animals, eventually becoming the president of the American Animal Hospital Association in 1981.

He was a lifelong member of the Rotary club, and was president of the West Allis club as his father was before him. Raymond attended Elmbrook church, volunteered at the YMCA, and received several awards from Iowa State University, including the Stange award (1986), and the Charlie Bild award.

Ray was always active, and he "relaxed" by playing tennis, running a number of marathons, and riding his bicycle across Wisconsin and Arizona. He even wrote a small pamphlet for his grandchildren called "the running grandpa" to detail his adventures running at least a mile in every state in the USA.

Ray and Clarice always called Wisconsin home, but they spent the winters in Tuscon, AZ for over 20 years, where they fell in love with the Native American art and culture. He loved westerns, watching the Packers beat the Vikings, and experiencing just as much of the US as he could.

There will be a private, family interment. Then a public gathering will be held at the funeral home on Saturday June 13th, 2020, 1:00 - 3:00PM. Funeral Service 3:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to , or the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
