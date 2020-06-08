Dr. Raymond G. PahlePassed peacefully into the arms of his Lord Jesus Christ on March 4th, 2020, at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph, first wife Ethel and daughter Susan. He is survived by his loving second wife of over 41 years Clarice (nee Dalrymple), sons (Joe, Gregg), daughters (Barb, Jane, Nancy, Lynn) and their spouses, 13 grandchildren and their spouses, and 3 great grandchildren.There will be a private, family interment. Then a public gathering will be held at the funeral home on Saturday June 13th, 2020, 1:00 - 3:00PM. Memorial Service at 3PM. For those who cannot attend in person, there will be a virtual service available online through the Krause Funeral Home website.