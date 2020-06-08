Dr. Raymond G. Pahle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Raymond G. Pahle

Passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord Jesus Christ on March 4th, 2020, at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph, first wife Ethel and daughter Susan. He is survived by his loving second wife of over 41 years Clarice (nee Dalrymple), sons (Joe, Gregg), daughters (Barb, Jane, Nancy, Lynn) and their spouses, 13 grandchildren and their spouses, and 3 great grandchildren.

There will be a private, family interment. Then a public gathering will be held at the funeral home on Saturday June 13th, 2020, 1:00 - 3:00PM. Memorial Service at 3PM. For those who cannot attend in person, there will be a virtual service available online through the Krause Funeral Home website.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved