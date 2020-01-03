Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Raymond G. Schlicht

Raymond G. Schlicht
Raymond G. Schlicht

Milwaukee - Called home to the Lord January 2nd, 2020 at the age of 97. Preceded in death by his loving wife Elaine and children Nancie Prom, Jim (Gwen) Schlicht and John Schlicht.

Loving and gentle father of Gary (Diane) Schlicht. Grandfather of Angie Hamilton, Erin (Geoffrey Pipoly) Schlicht, Kelly (Steven Weber) Schlicht, Gary (Gwen) Lisiecki, Nicole (Patrick) Murphy and great-grandfather of Bella Hamilton, Ian Murphy, Trevor Murphy, Ava Lisiecki and Gabriela Lisiecki. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation to take place Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5-7pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (6615 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee) with a service to begin at 7pm.

In lieu of flowers and plants memorials appreciated to Oklahoma Ave Lutheran Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
jsonline