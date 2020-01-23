Resources
Found Peace Mon. Jan. 13th, 2020. Loving wife of 52 years to Patricia Marie. Proud father of Kim Marie (Ryan) Witz, grandpa to Randee Marie (Greg) Stafford and Trent Witz. Dearest friend of Dwight Scheer. Further survived by other family and many friends. A Special Thanks to the staff of the 9th floor, doctors, nurses and aids of the ICU at the Clement J. Zablocki Medical Center. We will meet again in his happy hunting ground.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
