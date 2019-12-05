Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Hafemeister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Hafemeister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Hafemeister Notice
Raymond Hafemeister

Menomonee Falls - Passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice. Dear dad of Beth (Rick) Scherdell and the late Robert. Father-in-law of Marci. Brother of Jim (Natalie). Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 7 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, W156 N5436 Bette Dr., Menomonee Falls from 10:00 AM until time of funeral at 11:00 AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline