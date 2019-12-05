|
Raymond Hafemeister
Menomonee Falls - Passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice. Dear dad of Beth (Rick) Scherdell and the late Robert. Father-in-law of Marci. Brother of Jim (Natalie). Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 7 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, W156 N5436 Bette Dr., Menomonee Falls from 10:00 AM until time of funeral at 11:00 AM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019