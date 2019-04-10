|
Ignaczak, Raymond Reunited with his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Jane (nee Lohrke), on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 92. Dear father of Terry (Susan) Ignaczak and Robin Preston. Beloved grandpa of Tyler (Elizabeth) Ignaczak and Theresa (James) Bullis. Proud great grandpa of Sidney and Piper Ignaczak and Felicity Bullis with two great grandchildren expected shortly. Brother of Delphine Schlicting and the late Virginia Ignaczak. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial gathering will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 3100 W. Parnell St., on Friday, April 12 from 9 - 10:45 AM. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM.
