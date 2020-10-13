1/
Raymond J. Bednarek
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond J. Bednarek

Oshkosh - Raymond J. Bednarek, age 99, of Oshkosh formerly of Milwaukee, died on October 10, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee and after serving in WW II he joined the Milwaukee Police Dept. where he worked for more than twenty years. Ray lived most of his life in Milwaukee. He is survived by his wife Dolores (nee Wargin of Oshkosh; daughter, Pamela (Raymond) Rucinski,Lance, Andrea and Quentin (Sally) Bednarek. Further survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid restrictions, a family memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later time. Memorials in his name may be made to a Humane Society or to a Cerebral Palsy support group. The Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Homes, Oshkosh assisted the family. 920-235-1170.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
The Oshkosh Area Humane Society would like to extend its condolences to Delores, Pamela, Andrea, Lance, Quentin, and all of Raymonds family. We are sorry for your loss

We are very appreciative for all the support and donations through the years, and now Raymonds memorial gift which will also be given to the Humane Society. Thank you.

Our sympathy to each of you at this very difficult time.
David Vander Linden
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved