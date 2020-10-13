Raymond J. Bednarek



Oshkosh - Raymond J. Bednarek, age 99, of Oshkosh formerly of Milwaukee, died on October 10, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee and after serving in WW II he joined the Milwaukee Police Dept. where he worked for more than twenty years. Ray lived most of his life in Milwaukee. He is survived by his wife Dolores (nee Wargin of Oshkosh; daughter, Pamela (Raymond) Rucinski,Lance, Andrea and Quentin (Sally) Bednarek. Further survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid restrictions, a family memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later time. Memorials in his name may be made to a Humane Society or to a Cerebral Palsy support group. The Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Homes, Oshkosh assisted the family. 920-235-1170.









