Raymond J. Bredeson

Milwaukee - Age 69, was tragically taken from us too soon on August 3, 2020, in a traffic accident. Born to the late Gale and Marion Bredeson on March 15, 1951, he will be sadly missed by his loving companion and best friend Carla Menominee, brothers Randy (Pam), Rich and Doug (Gwen) Bredeson. Brother-in-law of Greg (Rose) Menominee and Renee (Gary) Freuden. Best friend of the late Ken (Pat) Freda. Further survived by nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews and other family members. The second oldest of four boys, Ray attended South Division High School where he excelled in baseball and basketball. Ray retired from Western Building Products, was an avid watcher of all manner of sports, and was a loyal Brewers fan. He loved the open road and took many day trips whenever he had the chance. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 7:00pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 pm until time of services. Private Interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
