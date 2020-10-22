1/1
Raymond J. Kaczmarek
Raymond J. Kaczmarek

Menomonee Falls - Age 76 years, of Menomonee Falls. Born to Eternal Life Monday, October 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Gissal) for 52 years. Loving father of Paul, Christine Danneman and Daniel (Julie). Proud grandpa of Jacob, Alyssa, Grace, Samuel, Tommy, Charlie and Elena. Dear brother of Thomas (Georgeann). Brother-in-law of the late Tom Gissal, Linda (Bill) Tetting, Mary (Mike) Paul John (Robin) Gissal, Betsy (Bruce) Baumgart and Terrie (David) Pearson. Further survived nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, October 26 at St. James Catholic Church W220 N6588 Town Line Rd, Menomonee Falls from 4:30 PM until time of Memorial Mass at 6 PM. Private burial St. Anthony's Cemetery, Menomonee Falls. Due to covid-19, those comfortable attending are required to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Stroke Assn. or the charity of the donors choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
