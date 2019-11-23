|
Raymond J. Neumann
Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, November 21, 2019, age 71 years. Loving husband of Pamela (nee Nytes). Dear father of Katrina and Emily Neumann. Brother of Nancy (Robert) Lemberger and Orion (Edward) Wozniak. Brother in law of Rick, John (Beth), James (Patricia) and the late Robert (Bonnie) Nytes. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation Monday, December 2, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4-7PM with Vigil Service at 6:30PM and visitation Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (St. Aloysius Campus 1414 S. 93rd St.) 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Interment Rural Home Cemetery - Big Bend, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Ben's Community Meal appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019