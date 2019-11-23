Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:30 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Church
St. Aloysius Campus 1414 S. 93rd St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Church
St. Aloysius Campus 1414 S. 93rd St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Neumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Neumann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond J. Neumann Notice
Raymond J. Neumann

Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, November 21, 2019, age 71 years. Loving husband of Pamela (nee Nytes). Dear father of Katrina and Emily Neumann. Brother of Nancy (Robert) Lemberger and Orion (Edward) Wozniak. Brother in law of Rick, John (Beth), James (Patricia) and the late Robert (Bonnie) Nytes. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation Monday, December 2, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4-7PM with Vigil Service at 6:30PM and visitation Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (St. Aloysius Campus 1414 S. 93rd St.) 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Interment Rural Home Cemetery - Big Bend, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Ben's Community Meal appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline