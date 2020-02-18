|
Raymond John Keber
Pewaukee - Age 99 years, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on Feb. 17, 2020. He was born on a farm west of Spaulding, Nebraska on Jan. 19, 1921, to Clemens N. and Anna J. (Glaser) Keber. He was the fifth of nine children. He proudly served in the Army Signal Corps during WWII in the European Theater of Operations. Ray worked for RCA Service Company as a television repairman. In 2015, Ray proudly participated in a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight which he truly enjoyed. Ray and Ruth were active members of the Square Benders Dance Club for over 25 years. Surviving Ray are his loving wife of 70 years, Ruth (Gallenberger); daughter Jean (Michael) Shawaluk and their children, Melanie (Brian) Rebro, Elizabeth (Kyle) Hunter, and Andrew; son Paul (Rita); son Michael (Susan) and their children, Jessica (Andrew) Lelinski and Bethany; son David (Beth) and their children, Joshua (Caylin), Daniel, Rebecca (Art) Beneditz, and Charlie (Ali) Kirchen, Emily (Chad) Krueger; and son John (Laura) and their son, Eric; his sister Marguerite (Edward) McQuade of Omaha, NE, and sisters-in-law Diane Gallenberger and Carol Worthman. He is further survived by great grandchildren: Lucas, Cecilia, Evelyn, Joseph, Adele, Gabriel, Audrey, Katie and two more on the way, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Clemens and Anna; brothers Herman, Laurence, Victor, and Mark Keber; sisters Monica Bauer, Kathleen Jones, and Mildred Keber; and daughter-in-law Diane. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 11:30AM until 12:45PM at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd. in Waukesha. Funeral Mass 1:00PM. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. We thank the caring staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice for their compassionate care of Ray and kindness to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin, PO Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020