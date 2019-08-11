|
|
Kuehn, Raymond John Passed to Eternal Life, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Age 73 years. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Berlin). Dear father of Raymond W. (Ellen) Kuehn, Stephanie Kuehn, Heather (Eddie) Duncan and the late Michael John Kuehn. Loving grandfather of Tamarah Kuehn, Kenneth and Anthony Duncan, Michael and Raymond Kuehn. Brother in law of Keith Olsen. Uncle to Brian, Lisa and Christine Olsen. Preceded in death by his sister Karla Olsen. Also survived by other nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Clare Church (7616 Fritz St. - Wind Lake) 3 pm until time of Mass at 5 PM. Former employee of Allis-Chalmers. Retired employee of Muskego - Norway School System and Fire Chief Town of Norway Fire Department. Lifetime member of Racine County Fire Chiefs Association and member of the Men's Society at St. Claire Church and VFW Post #8343 Wind Lake - Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Margaret Kuehn; to be distributed to Raymond's favorite charities appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019