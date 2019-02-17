|
|
Koval, Raymond Went home to the Lord on January 13th at 92 years old. Beloved husband of 71 years to (the late) Jeanne (nee Lenzen). Cherished father of Scott (Heidi) and Jodi (Dan) Kaul. Loving grandfather of Joshua (Marissa) Koval, Robin (John) Robertson, Erika (Nick) Crawley, Andre (Jamie) Kaul, and Alex Kaul. Great-grandfather of Kylie, Brooke, Bradley, Annika, Aiden, Tyler, Audrey, Summer, Charlotte, Matthew, Julia, and McKenzie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. U.S. Navy veteran of WW2, serving in the Pacific Theater. Long-time member of the Cudworth-Stenz-Griesell-Smith American Legion Post #449 of Brookfield, WI. His family would like to express their gratitude to Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center Palliative Care Unit for their kind and compassionate care. Please join the family for a casual gathering to celebrate Raymond's life at Elmbrook Church Chapel, 777 S. Barker Rd, Brookfield, WI 53045 on Friday, February 22, visitation 6:00 pm, service 7:00 pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019