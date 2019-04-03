|
Bernards, Raymond L. (Eagle Scout) Passed into Eternal Life and reunited with his late wife, Catherine (nee Mukansky) on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the age of 91. Survived by wife of 16 years, Jane Ebert (nee LaCourt) Dear father of Nancy (Tim), Linda (Roger), Susan (Jim), Diane (Jeff), Laura (Scott), David. Best grandpa and great-grandpa. Ray, Heather & Bret, Tim, Nancy & Tom (Catherine, Adeline), Dayle & Scott (Scarlett, Audry, Eddie), Emily & fiance Rich (Brailie), Lynda & Jeremy (David, Kevin, Nicole), Steven & Amanda (Freddie), Elizabeth, Dan & Nicole, Joe, Catherine (Ashley, Eve, Austin), Robert, Peter, Jacob & Morgan (Graham & baby), Marisa, Mitchell - Sophia, Hazel, Adaleine, Lorena. Visitation is at St Therese Catholic Church 9525 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, Saturday, April 6, at 9:30-11a.m. Mass of Resurrection will follow at church at 11a.m. Private entombment. Ray served on the USS Dorchester and the USS Long Island at the tail end of WWII. The Long Island was originally an air craft carrier but was converted as an experimental ship to bring soldiers back home. Ray earned his Eagle rank in Boy Scouts on October 19, 1944 while in Troop 141 at Sherman Park Lutheran Church. From 1955 until 1964, Ray was employed by the Boy Scouts of America of the Milwaukee County Council. Since joining Boy Scouts at age 12 in 1939, he was a registered member for 80 years. Donations to the following in Ray's name will be appreciated: BSA, , or .
