Larson, Raymond L. Found peace on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at age 71. Dear brother of Becky (Chuck) Olson, the late Suzanne Larson, Clayton (Judy Hoewisch) Larson, Beverly (Tom) McDermott and Richard (Cherrie) Larson. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, June 17th from 10:30 until time of Service at 11:30. Procession to Highland Memorial Park. Ray proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired Postal Worker.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2019