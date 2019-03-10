|
|
Meyer, Raymond L. Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, March 5, 2019, age 89 years. Devoted husband of the late Carol Ann (nee Rajski). Loving father of Michael Meyer, Chere (Gary) Bork, Laurel (Lee Marnett) Meyer, Michele Barney and Rachele (Todd) Wehr. Dear father-in-law of Randy Barney. Grandfather of Danielle (Dave) Schurter, Brett (Sami) Bork, Steven and Daniel Barney, Tyler, Hannah and Zachary Wehr. Great grandfather of Rowan Schurter. Brother-in-law of Doris Nadolny, Stanley Spryszak, Anita Meyer and the late Jack Rajski. Son of the late John and Helen Meyer. Preceded in death by brothers Gene, Don and Jack Meyer and Sister Marlene Spryszak. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4PM until time of Rosary Service at 6:30PM and Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Retired employee of the Falk Corporation. Member of St. John Holy Name Society. Ray will be remembered for his devotion to his faith, his love for his family and his strong work ethic. He enjoyed sports, especially playing basketball, solving crossword puzzles, playing Sheepshead, tinkering in his workshop and feasting on the delicious food Carol prepared, especially her peanut squares! A special thank you to the staff at Azura for providing such loving care for our dad! In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pro-Life Wisconsin appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019