1/
Raymond Lawrence Malone Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Lawrence Malone Sr.

Born August 24, 1939 moved into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Friday morning, September 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Fraser), Treasured father of Madalyn (Terry) Willing Martin, Ray Malone Jr, the late James (Tracy) Malone, Cindy (Carlos) Mondragon, the late Jon Malone, and Sandy Malone. Cherished brother of Carol (nee Malone) Stewart.

Ray also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends who will greatly miss him.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday (Tomorrow) Visitation 2-5pm. Service at 5 PM.Rev. Phil Shaw officiating. A complete obituary is at pkfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Service
05:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes Bay View Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved