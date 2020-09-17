Raymond Lawrence Malone Sr.
Born August 24, 1939 moved into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Friday morning, September 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Fraser), Treasured father of Madalyn (Terry) Willing Martin, Ray Malone Jr, the late James (Tracy) Malone, Cindy (Carlos) Mondragon, the late Jon Malone, and Sandy Malone. Cherished brother of Carol (nee Malone) Stewart.
Ray also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends who will greatly miss him.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday (Tomorrow) Visitation 2-5pm. Service at 5 PM.Rev. Phil Shaw officiating. A complete obituary is at pkfuneralhomes.com
