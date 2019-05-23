|
Letourneau, Raymond At age 81 on May 2nd, 2019, Ray passed away at home surrounded by family and friends. He was survived by his wife, son, daughter, and 3 grandchildren. He battled Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer with the determination and tenacity he gave everything. He donated his pancreas to the Medical College of Wisconsin. After retiring, he fished, camped, and traveled the world. Born in Detroit, lived in Wauwatosa most of his life. He was a U.S. Marine. He often took on new challenges, owning a Laundromat, Fun Festivals event rentals, Magic Studio, and several multi-tenant buildings. He retired from the Milwaukee City Hall HVAC dept. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday June 14th from 6-9pm at Hoyt Park Pavilion in Wauwatosa. 1800 N. Swan Blvd. Come join us for refreshments and share "Ray" stories! In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Research.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2019