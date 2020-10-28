1/1
Raymond M. Gerds
Raymond M. Gerds

Ft. Myers, FL - Ray passed away peacefully at age 84 on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Ft. Myers, FL. Beloved husband of Beverly. Cherished father of Susan (David) Schultz, Appleton, Steven (Sharon) Gerds, Greenfield. Treasured grandfather of Tim (Rachel) Martin, Green Bay, Valerie (Garret Warzynski) Gerds, Hendersonville, NC, Tyler Gerds, Greenfield. Dear brother of Warren (Kathleen) Gerds, Green Bay as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife Carol, son Jon, infant daughter Julie, his parents, two brothers, and his in-laws. He was a lifetime member of Steamfitters Union Local 601 in Milwaukee. Memorial services for Ray will be at Peace Lutheran Church, Ft. Myers, FL. The service will be live streamed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and will be available for a short time after on the church website for those who are unable attend or view it live. peaceftmyers.com/livestream.html Hodges Funeral Home, Ft. Myers, FL is assisting the family.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
