Raymond O. WeberFranklin - Found peace Wednesday, September 30, 2020, age 69 years. Beloved husband of Janet (Nee Gerloff). Dear father of the late Kelly, Kevin, Alex and Erica. Loving grandfather of Austin, Arianna and Spencer. Brother of the late Mitzi, Jr., the late Kathy, the late Donna. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH (12300 W. Janesville Rd.) from 4pm to time of service at 6pm. Interment Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.Ray was a retired employee of Greendale Dept. of Public Works and also served as a Greendale Volunteer Fire Fighter.In lieu of flowers memorials to the Milwaukee Hunger Task Force appreciated.