|
|
Entered into the fullness of Eternal Life, on April 8th, 2020 at the age of 58, following a devastating blood clot. Buddy is now reunited in eternal life with Meg, his beloved wife of 30 years, who preceded him in death. Adored by and loving father to Katie (Erik), Danny (Johanna), Michael (Carmen), Matthew (Annalisa), and Billy (Siena). Beloved by Sue Martin and further adored by her children, Michelle and Nick. Endearing grandfather to Zachary, Mara, and Caroline. Cherished son to John and Carole Fox and loving brother to Dan, Mike (Mary Beth), Bob (Eileen), Margaret, Julie Brennan (Tim), Peter (Cathi), Sara Fox Reilly (John) and Matt (Anne). Further survived by countless friends and family.
Born in Milwaukee, WI, and a proud graduate of Marquette University and Marquette University High School, Buddy was known for his fun-loving and compassionate personality. Raised in the middle of nine children, he was given the nickname "Buddy" at a young age while tagging along with his older siblings. He carried the nickname Buddy (or Bud) throughout his life and those who were fortunate to be his buddy thought it suited him well.
Bud and Meg cherished their 30 years together in marriage. Throughout these 30 years, they relished in the chaos of raising five children together. Because of their love for each other and their children, ordinary things felt extraordinary when they were together. Whether Bud and Meg were enjoying the company of their friends and family, golfing together at Westmoor, playing scrabble or watching Seinfeld, the best part of these things was always each other. The strength of their love was also exemplified in their commitment to each other through life's challenging times. Bud's hardest days were those following his sudden loss of Meg, but his tremendous faith brought him some peace during those trying times. Bud then met Sue Martin and fell in love again with her and her children. He was lucky to find love again as she revived his infectious smile and passion for life.
Bud's favorite roles were father and grandfather. He was incredible at celebrating with his children and grandchildren and being patient and supportive. His gift of living in the moment made him an exceptional, one of a kind father. Depending on their ages or interest, Bud cherished time with them at Army lake, on the basketball court, at a bar, on the golf course, at the zoo or on a boat.
Bud served as a long-time leader of The Fox Company, a family printing business. He took great pride in the quality of the company's work, the work he did with his family members and the continuity of the company's employee base. He never missed the opportunity to do what was right or connect personally with an employee, vendor, or customer. He also loved the multiple summers he spent on the water with his brothers (and even his wife for one summer) as a captain for the Foxy Lady charter fishing company.
Basketball was a passion in Bud's life. While his basketball career had many highlights, he was most proud of his role as a teammate and coach. He spent countless hours mentoring young basketball players over a 25-year coaching career, never missing an opportunity to build someone up. Many of the connections he made with players turned into lasting friendships. He was also a proud supporter of Marquette University basketball.
As a friend, Buddy's compassion for others and loving spirit was immediately apparent. He had a special gift to always look for the best in others and help others to do the same. Friends simply adored Buddy and his unique combination of generosity, light-heartedness and perspective.
All will be welcome to celebrate Buddy's life. The funeral services and celebration details will be determined at a later date. In the words of Bud, "Don't be afraid to love more than you ever thought you could."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2020