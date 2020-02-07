|
Raymond R. Cherubini
Milwaukee - Raymond found peace on Monday, January 28th, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of the late Susan and father of fur baby Lu Lu. Beloved son of Marcella. Survived by his brother Dennis (Pat), aunt Mary, and sisters-in-law Carolyn, Stephanie, and Sally. Preceded in death by his father, and brother Jeff. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Proud retiree of the Milwaukee Police Department. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you consider a charitable contribution in honor of Ray to the . Memorial gathering will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI, 53235, on Saturday February 22nd from 1:30 PM until the time of the memorial service at 2:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020