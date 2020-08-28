Raymond S. Edwards
New Berlin - Passed to Eternal Life, Thursday, August 27, 2020. Age 72 years. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Austin). Dear father of Raymond (Kimberly) Edwards, the late Brian (Sandy) Edwards and the late Kelly Rae Edwards. Loving grandfather of Angela, Raymond, Stephan, Reese and Courtney. Cherished great grandfather of Dominic, Keirra and Raylnn. Brother of Constance (Adrian) Jurkowski, Ronald (Suzanne) Edwards, Marilyn Marenda and Sandra (Rocky) Hofsetter. Brother-in-law of Annalee Rowley and Charles (Sharon) Austin. Best friend of William (Susan) Christianson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 1 PM with Funeral Service at 4 PM. Retired employee of Standard Register/Pitney-Bowes. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the American Cancer Society
appreciated.