Raymond "Red" Schwartz
Butler - Passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019 at age 77. He is survived by his wife Rebecca (nee Enk), his children Gary, Jenny Nass, Lisa Stokes, Angie Schwartz; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings Marie Becht, Evelyn (Raynold) Uecker, Richard (Kerry) Schwartz, additional relatives and friends.
Gathering at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10 at 2-4:45pm. Memorial Service at 5pm. Memorials appreciated to the Cancer Care Center of Aurora Health Center in Germantown.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019