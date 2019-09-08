Services
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI
Raymond "Red" Schwartz


1942 - 2019
Raymond "Red" Schwartz Notice
Raymond "Red" Schwartz

Butler - Passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019 at age 77. He is survived by his wife Rebecca (nee Enk), his children Gary, Jenny Nass, Lisa Stokes, Angie Schwartz; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings Marie Becht, Evelyn (Raynold) Uecker, Richard (Kerry) Schwartz, additional relatives and friends.

Gathering at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10 at 2-4:45pm. Memorial Service at 5pm. Memorials appreciated to the Cancer Care Center of Aurora Health Center in Germantown.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
