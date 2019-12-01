Services
Raymond T. Grzona

West Allis - Born to Eternal Life Nov. 30, 2019, age 94. Beloved husband of 68 years to Mildred. Loving father of Sue (Bryan), John, Joy (Tom), Robert (Denise) and the late Karen (Rick). Grandpa of 14. Great-grandpa of 3.

Special thanks to Dr. Douglas Lillie, Dr. Mark Girzadas, the staff of 7-South at West Allis Memorial Hospital, staff of Aurora Zilber Family Hospice and Mary his sweet and compassionate caregiver at home.

Private Services held.

"RAY'S GOLFING IN HEAVEN"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019
