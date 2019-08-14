Services
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Raymond T. McInerny Sr.


1927 - 2019
Raymond T. McInerny Sr. Notice
McInerny Sr., Raymond T. Born September 28, 1927, passed peacefully on August 12, 2019. He joined the love of his life, Jean (nee McMullen) who preceded him in death. He is survived by sons Raymond Jr. (Mary) and Paul (Carol) , grandchildren: Katie Witkowski, Beth Russell, Tom (Lauren), Colleen (Colin) Bruce and Kevin, great-grandchildren Maddie Witkowski, Emma McInerny and " Baby Bruce-to-be". Born and raised in Minneapolis, he was known for his diving skills off bridges on Lake Nokomis. He served his country during World War II as a U.S. Marine. His move to Milwaukee in 1950 was to advance in the commercial art industry, which included eventually founding his own company, McInerny Art Studio in the 1980's. During his life, he remained devoted to his Catholic faith and was an avid follower of politics. He enjoyed Milwaukee Sports; including a stent as a CYO basketball coach. Ray served as a founding member of the Citizens Advisory Commission for New Berlin Hills Golf Course. Of particular enjoyment was his monthly luncheons with retired members of the local commercial art industry as well as participation in the Pastel Art Club. His greatest joy came from his family, both immediate and extended. He and Jean attended any McInerny or McMullen gatherings. He is survived by his twin brother Roger (Lou) as well as Denny, Mary Margaret Williams, Theresa (Mike) Coulombe, Maurice (Diane) and sister-in-law Margaret. He was preceded in death by Ralph (Connie) McInerny, Austin (Cecilia) McInerny, Patrick Williams and Steve McInerny. Ray was close to his McMullen relatives and is survived by sister-in-law Patricia; preceded in death by Thomas (Kay), Rita (Paul) Moran, Raymond (Marge) and Marcellus. Ray was the son of Austin and Vivian McInerny. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Apostles Parish (16000 W. National Ave.) on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11AM. The family will be receiving friends and family at Holy Apostles prior to the Mass from 9AM-11AM. Interment at Holy Apostles Church Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorials to Marquette University appreciated. Special thanks to staffs of Regency Senior Communities and Horizon Hospice.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
