Raymond VredenbregtFound peace November 23, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Van Ess), for 55 years. He will be remembered and dearly missed by this loving nieces and nephews Joan, Walt, Kathleen (William), Robert (Ella), Jane, John, Jeffrey (Deborah), and Peter. Preceded in death by his sisters, brothers, nieces Florence (Burt), Doris (Walter), Jean, nephews John (Marie), and Carl (Marion). He will be further remembered by the children of his nieces and nephews, and his many friends. Ray was a very special and kind person with a good sense of humor. We were so fortunate to have him in our lives.Ray was honorably discharged from the National Guard of Wisconsin in 1953. He was in sales for several years and finished his career in management at Boggis Johnson Electric Company. He was a long time member of Westmoor Country Club, an avid and talented golfer, as well as a member of the Church of the Gesu where he and his wife volunteered.Memorial services will be held at a future date. Private interment and military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray's name may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of Gesu Parish.