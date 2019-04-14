|
Dwyer, Jr., Raymond W. was born to eternal life on April 8, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne (Manion). Dear father of Colleen, Patti (Roy), Ray III (Katrin), Peg (Michael) and Michael. Ray lived life to the fullest as an outdoorsman and sportsman. He was an architect for many years in the Milwaukee area and a Director on the Board of Bank Mutual for 50 years. A private family service will be held. Memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or a will be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019