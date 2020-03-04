|
|
Raymond W. "Skip" Koch
Passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020, at age 88. Loving husband of Judith (nee Russell) for 67 years. Cherished father of Laura Doman, Jill (the late Bruce) Michals, Patricia (David) Linsmeier, and Jodi (Leslie) Wechling. Proud grandfather of Sarah and Neal Michals, Aaron (Ashley), Nicole, and Colin Linsmeier, Jay (Trisha) Valind, and Kaitlin (Nick) Barczyk. Great-grandfather of Rylee, Lila, and Paige. Dear brother of Wayne "Bob" (Pat) and the late Darryl Jay Koch. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Skip retired from FiServ in 1997 as Senior Vice President of Data Processing.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, March 9, from 4-6:15PM. Service at 6:30PM. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of his daughters, memorials appreciated to and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020