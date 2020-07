Raymond W. KressEntered into Eternal Life on Friday, July 17th, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Loving Uncle to Michael (Judi) Downing, Gabriella Noll and Jackie (Richard) Olson. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Clara (nee Hempel) Kress and by his sister Joan (Wayne) Downing. He will further be remembered by other relatives and friends.Ray was a generous man who loved life. He enjoyed following the Brewers and the Packers.Private Services were held.