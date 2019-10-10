|
|
Raymond W. Shoberg
- - Raymond W. Shoberg, age 92, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1926 to Axel and Elsie (Lillund) Shoberg in Chicago, Illinois. Ray served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was an inventor, had many hobbies, and loved his ethnic background. Ray is survived by many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anne. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave, Oconomowoc, with a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019