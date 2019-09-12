|
|
Raymond Zake II
Oak Creek - Was Born To Eternal Life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, age 48 years. Beloved husband of Michele (nee Franken). Cherished father of Ashley and Skyler Zake. Dearest son of Gloria and the late Raymond K. Zake. Dear brother of Christina Zake and Cindy (Paul) Paprocki. Son-in-law of Eugenia and the late Michael Franken. Brother-in-law of Kristina Franken (David Radichel). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019, 4-7:30 PM. Funeral Service at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019